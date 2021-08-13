Chesterfield firefighters on the scene of fire at Shady Hill trailer park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The City of Richmond announced on Friday that it is launching an engagement effort to get resident's feedback on how they would like the city to spend the $25.5 million that will be paid upfront by ONE Casino and Resort if voters approve the casino gaming referendum on Nov. 2.

This monetary payment is part of the resort casino host Community Agreement that the City Council recently approved on July 27. ONE Casino will pay the city the initial payment by January 2023 and make an additional payment of $1 million upon closing the financing for the project.