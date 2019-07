CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — First responders in Chesterfield will be holding a joint training exercise this week.

The training will take place at the Crestwood Elementary School on Thursday, July 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The school is located at 7600 Whittington Drive.

Citizens should not be alarmed by a large presence of public safety vehicles or loud noises in the area that morning. This is only an exercise. pic.twitter.com/WvYTLcvx5C — Chesterfield County (@ChesterfieldVa) July 18, 2019

The Sheriff’s Office, police department, and Fire & EMS will be participating.

County officials say residents should not be alarmed by large public safety presence or loud noises.