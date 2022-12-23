CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center has canceled its last distribution of the year set for Friday due to “freezing weather conditions.”

The decision was “made with a heavy heart,” the faith-based nonprofit wrote on Facebook, but one that it believes is the safest for its clients and volunteers. Volunteers were expected to arrive at the center at 3:30 p.m. for the “special distribution” event.

Friday’s food distribution was expected to include “a hot chocolate bar, music, and prizes” for volunteers.

“It’s supposed to be freezing. We have a lot of water on the ground already, and our concern is the ice that we’re going to be facing,” Nick Jenkins, the center’s assistant executive director and a pastor at Awaken Church RVA, said on Facebook Live.

In his message, Jenkins thanked volunteers who were expected to help and expressed the nonprofit’s disappointment with not being able to hold the distribution.

“If you were planning on coming and get food, it breaks our heart to have to announce that we’re not able to have this distribution,” Jenkins continued. “However, we want the safety of our clients and volunteers to be primary.”

He added that while conditions may not be bad earlier in the day, there are concerns they could become dangerous when people would be trying to leave the distribution.