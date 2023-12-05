CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Food Bank will offer a special meal distribution for those in need in time for the holidays.

The Chesterfield Food Bank will provide meals on Friday, Dec. 22 at its location on 12211 Iron Bridge Road at 4 p.m. to people and families who are in need for the Christmas holiday.

The organization is looking for volunteers for this opportunity, and those interested can sign up here. On the day of the event, volunteers must arrive at 3:30 p.m.

For those who cannot volunteer their time, but still want to contribute to the cause are encouraged to donate here.