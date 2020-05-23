Chesterfield Food Bank helps feed those in need during COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The Chesterfield Food Bank is working hard to fulfill the rising demands within the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Hill, Executive Director of the Chesterfield Food Bank, told 8News they’ve seen an increase in the number of families who attend their Friday night distribution. She says on average, 2,500 people show up.

The food bank gives away meat, dairy, vegetables, fruits, bread, and dry goods. Hill says it’s all thanks to the community that they’re able to reach everyone in need of food.

“We’re in unprecedented times right now and the food bank wants to be available to meet the needs for families to make sure they have food in the cupboards and on the table for their families,” Hill said.

Every Friday, distribution at the Chesterfield Food Bank begins at 3 p.m. The parking lot opens to locals at noon.

On Saturday, May 23, the Chesterfield Food Bank will distribute goods at Chalkley Elementary School. The food distribution starts at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to show up an hour earlier at 8 a.m.

Click here to learn more about the Chesterfield Food Bank. Click here to visit the organization’s Facebook page.

LATEST HEADLINES: