CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help in solving a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot.

According to police, a Black male suspect was driving a dark-colored Honda Accord through the Food Lion parking lot at 15702 Jefferson Davis Highway around 9:30 p.m. on June 6, chasing after another car. Police said the victim and the suspect eventually stopped their cars after the victim parked at the opposite end of the lot. The suspect then reportedly began walking up to the victim’s car, and fired one shot at the car when the victim began driving away.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, Crime Solvers asks for you to call 804-748-0660.