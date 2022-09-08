CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department has arrested the man suspected of shooting a gun inside a church during a funeral service in late August.

According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, Aug. 27, waiting to conduct a funeral escort when they heard shots fired from inside the building. The building was cleared by police, who determined that the gunfire appeared to be an isolated incident.

Warrants were obtained for 22-year-old Darak A. Figueroa for shooting within an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm and vandalism in relation to the incident.

Figueroa was arrested in Georgia, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

As police continue the investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125.