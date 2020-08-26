Chesterfield gearing up for what Hurricane Laura could bring

Chesterfield County is gearing up for the potential impact Hurricane Laura could bring. The county has already dealt with historic flooding this summer. Less than two weeks ago, a local state of emergency and an evacuation order were declared after heavy rain caused severe flooding in portions of the county.

“That day was a pretty bad one,” said Lt. Kenny Mitchell with Chesterfield Fire and EMS, reflecting on the flooding of Aug. 15. Mitchell said the department’s Swift Water Rescue Teams were activated and five to six people were rescued from high water that day.

With Hurricane Laura on track to hit Central Virginia this weekend, Chesterfield Fire and EMS is getting ready for the possibility of more flooding or other severe weather impacts the storm could bring.

Lt. Kenny Mitchell with Chesterfield Fire and EMS speaks with 8News on Aug. 26, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

“At this point the storm’s track is unknown for us, what we’re going to get. Will this be a wind situation? A flood situation? Rain? However, we’re ready to upstaff if needed. We’re ready to deploy our swift water teams. Parks and Rec are ready to clear roads and trees for us if needed,” Mitchell told 8News.

He said the department begins to prepare 72 hours out, which means meetings took place on Wednesday. “This is a team collaboration with fire department, police, sheriff, Emergency Communications, Parks and Recs,” said Mitchell.

Going into the weekend, staff will be on standby if needed. “If we have to activate our water rescue teams, our swift water teams, we have people who are specially trained for that. They’ll be ready to go with their equipment,” Mitchell added.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS urges residents to begin preparing themselves and their homes for the potential impact of the storm.