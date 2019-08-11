Chesterfield Girl Scout helps school get historic marker

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — What started as an idea for a local Girl Scout turned into a reality Saturday when Midlothian Elementary School received a historic marker.

Midlothian Elementary School served students from several communities when Chesterfield County desegregated its schools.

Deja Williams, a Thomas Dale High School student, submitted the idea for a historic marker for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

‘The Gold Award is the highest achievement made by Girl Scouts and awarded to the scout who ‘conceives of a project that will make a lasting impact on her community.’