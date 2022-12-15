Concept design of the townhomes planned for the Cloverleigh development. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County gave final approval to 450 units of housing across three projects on Wednesday night, including one massive mixed-use development in Clover Hill.

Two projects were approved by the board to little fanfare, but the 400-unit Cloverleigh project was met with extensive discussion and concerns from residents of existing neighborhoods.

Filling in Clover Hill

The infill project in Clover Hill, proposed by local developer Kettler, would see 170 single-family homes and 230 condominium townhomes built in a crescent of land near Old Hundred Road.

Concept design for the new development. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

That’s a reduction of fifty homes from the version approved by the Planning Commission earlier this year, and a reduction of nearly 50% from the original proposal for 788 homes.

The newest cut comes in the form of a change in style for some of the more dense and walkable areas of the development, with “2-over-2 condominiums replaced with traditional single-owner townhomes.

“The applicant has removed the stacked dwelling unit as a permitted type and replaced it with a townhouse condominium product,” a county planning official said.

The project will also see a hotel and restaurant built at the far corner of the property (marked in red on the diagram above).

Concerns were also raised by board members about the local school capacity, with Dale Supervisor Jim Holland emphasizing that the county wanted to avoid having classes in trailers.

While the county’s school attendance projections — made using a data tool called Stratus — predicted the local schools would remain below capacity at least through 2026, the developer also agreed to phase the project so that the impacts wouldn’t be felt all at once.

Under the current agreement, the developer can only sell 24 homes in 2024, the first year they’ll be completed, and 90 homes every year after that.

“That basically pushes you out all the way to 2029, 2030 to be fully built out,” the developer said.

The Other Cases

The board also unanimously approved two smaller projects with no discussion and no public comment.

The first, known as “Courthouse Road Rezoning” is an infill project that would add thirty single-family homes in between existing developments.

That project includes trails and a common nature area dividing the two sections of the development.

The second is not a new development, but rather an amendment to an existing case that gets rid of a convenience store and adds 20 townhomes to a proposed neighborhood.

The area is zoned in the county comprehensive plan for mixed-use, but the new amendment eliminates the development’s commercial component.

Finally, the board approved a new equestrian center on a farm near the county’s border with Colonial Heights.