King Pin Lanes in Chesterfield is currently an unremarkable bowling alley. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County approved an ambitious plan to transform an aging bowling alley on Midlothian turnpike into an outdoor dining and music venue Wednesday night.

The plan, centering on King Pin Lanes, just a few blocks from Midlothian Turnpike, earlier won the recommendation of the county planning commission and county staff, who wrote that “the proposal provides a unique opportunity for a flexible outdoor event space that can host community events and gatherings.”

Under the proposal, an existing expanse of asphalt parking would be turned into a pedestrian plaza and entertainment venue with outdoor dining, capable of hosting up to 1,500 people at a time.

Concept plan showing the proposed event space and amenities. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The event space will host live music events throughout the year with food vendors, but an agreement with the county limits events with over 1,000 people to no more than six times a year.

But bowlers, never fear — the bowling alley will re-open after the proposed renovations, with several conditions on the case noting that the restaurant uses are complementary to the main bowling alley.