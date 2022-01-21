Chesterfield Government mourns death of former County Administrator Jay Stegmaier

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Government is mourning the loss of their former County Administrator Jay Stegmaier after he died Thursday.

Photo by Chesterfield County Government

Stegmaier served at the County Administrator from 2007 through 2016. He retired after serving in positions in the county for more than 36 years.

Current County Administrator Joe Casey reflected on the life and work of Stegmaier.

“I was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jay Stegmaier earlier today [Thursday]. My personal and professional relationship with Jay began in 1990 and I had the pleasure of working with him on a number of regional projects until his retirement in 2016.”

“He was a great mentor to many and highly respected throughout the region. As much as he thought of county employees as family, they felt the same about Jay and are mourning his loss. While he had to make tough decisions as county administrator, he always acted in the best interest of Chesterfield and the people who call it home. His leadership and dedication to public service will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

The county flag was lowered to half-staff in his honor.