CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested the suspect in last week’s high school graduation party turned deadly mass shooting in which six people were shot, one fatally.

Police responded to the Stepney Road address around 10:20 p.m. Friday night after more than 50 shots rang out at a high school graduation party. Six people total were found to have been shot, one fatally. Two additional victims were found with injuries after they were hit by a car while running away from the chaos.

On Thursday, June 9, Chesterfield police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), arrested 18-year-old Andre Coleman, for second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to a shooting.

Andre Coleman (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Coleman, of the 300 block of Libby Avenue in Hopewell, was arrested in Richmond and is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police said neither the victim who was shot to death, 20-year-old Taborri Carter, nor Coleman, were members of a high school graduating class in Chesterfield this year.