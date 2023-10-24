CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield grandparent is reacting after a local high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

Lloyd C. Bird High School was placed on lockdown after an altercation involving a 12-year-old boy displaying a weapon, which was later determined to be a BB gun.

According to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department, the altercation occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a student parking area between the Tech Center and the high school.

Police said there were no injuries and no threat was made to the school, but the incident was still shocking to local grandparent Netti Harris.

“That’s really scary, knowing that you’ve got children walking around here with guns, BB guns or anything,” Harris said.

Harris, who has a grandchild who goes to a nearby school, said these types of incidents are getting worse and worse.

“We really need to, you know, focus on our children, because we’re losing them,” Harris said. “We’re losing them to stupid stuff like BB guns in school and fighting over probably something stupid.”

At around 2 p.m., a spokesperson with the police department said that the 12-year-old suspect attends virtual school.

“Where was the parents or whoever is supposed to be watching that 12-year-old at home?” Harris said.

Harris said she hopes that Chesterfield County Public Schools leaders take what happened seriously and start to make change.

“They need to enforce something to where these kids cannot get out of the schools and wander and do whatever they want. Because I can see them walking up and down the path all during the day, when they should be in school,” Harris said.

The Chesterfield County Police Department confirmed that charges are currently pending against the student involved in the incident.