Chesterfield Health Department announces free COVID-19 testing events

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield residents seeking to be tested for the coronavirus are encouraged to attend free county testing events beginning next month.
The Chesterfield Health Department has announced several COVID-19 testing events for December.
The series of events will be held on the following days:
- Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Second Baptist Church
- 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon
- Walmsley United Methodist Church
- 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon
- St. Augustine’s Catholic Church
- 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31
- Walmsley United Methodist Church – 10 a.m. to noon
- 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Faith and Family Center – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 7900 Walmsley Blvd.
- Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon
- Second Baptist Church
- 5100 West Hundred Road
- Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon
- Chesterfield Health Department
- Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room
- 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
No reservations are necessary. There will be no testing events on Dec. 23-27. Residents seeking more information can click here.