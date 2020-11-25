Chesterfield Health Department announces free COVID-19 testing events

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

A man reacts as a health worker collects a sample for coronavirus testing during the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19, in Eldorado Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield residents seeking to be tested for the coronavirus are encouraged to attend free county testing events beginning next month.

The Chesterfield Health Department has announced several COVID-19 testing events for December.

The series of events will be held on the following days:

  • Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Second Baptist Church
    • 5100 West Hundred Road
  • Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon
    • Walmsley United Methodist Church
    • 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
  • Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon
    • St. Augustine’s Catholic Church
    • 4400 Beulah Road
  • Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31
    • Walmsley United Methodist Church – 10 a.m. to noon
    • 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
    • Faith and Family Center – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • 7900 Walmsley Blvd.
  • Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon
    • Second Baptist Church
    • 5100 West Hundred Road
  • Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon
    • Chesterfield Health Department
    • Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room
    • 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

No reservations are necessary. There will be no testing events on Dec. 23-27. Residents seeking more information can click here.

