Chesterfield Health Department announces free COVID-19 testing events

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield residents seeking to be tested for the coronavirus are encouraged to attend free county testing events beginning next month.

The Chesterfield Health Department has announced several COVID-19 testing events for December.

The series of events will be held on the following days:

Mondays : Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church 5100 West Hundred Road

Tuesdays : Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon Walmsley United Methodist Church 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

Wednesdays : Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon St. Augustine’s Catholic Church 4400 Beulah Road

Thursdays : Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 Walmsley United Methodist Church – 10 a.m. to noon 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

Fridays : Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon Second Baptist Church 5100 West Hundred Road

Saturdays : Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

No reservations are necessary. There will be no testing events on Dec. 23-27. Residents seeking more information can click here.