Chesterfield Health District confirms its first case of coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District announced Saturday morning that a county resident tested positive for coronavirus.

“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel. “We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with COVID-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases.”

CHD said the Chesterfield County resident is a man in his 60s who recently went on a trip abroad to an area with confirmed cases of the coronavirus. They added he followed U.S. guidelines when he returned to the county and stayed home and monitored his health.

After developing symptoms CHD said he was tested for COVID-19 by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond. Late last night the results came back positive.

He is currently doing well and is isolated at home.

