Chesterfield health official expects Legionnaire’s cases to grow as 14th confirmed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a statement Wednesday that the county expects to have additional cases of Legionnaires’ disease. So far, the county has confirmed 14 cases this year.

Samuel shared that there have been four isolated cases confirmed since July and that health officials “expect to see additional individual, isolated cases because health care providers are testing more routinely for Legionnaires’ disease now.”

The four people diagnosed after July 19 were not located in the areas of concern following the initial outbreak and do not seem to be linked, according to the statement.

“None of these occurred within the areas of concern that were the focus of the investigation and none are closely associated with each other in time or geographic area,” Samuel explained.

Read the full statement from the Chesterfield Health District:

There have been 14 cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Chesterfield county for 2019. The two most recent cases had dates of disease onset near the end of August and the end of September. Both were confirmed by VDH staff in September and early October, respectively. The last case associated with the cluster patterns that prompted the VDH investigation was noted on 7/19/19, bringing the total number of cases at that point to ten. The four cases since 7/19/19 have been individual, isolated cases. None of these occurred within the areas of concern that were the focus of the investigation and none are closely associated with each other in time or geographic area. We expect to see additional individual, isolated cases because health care providers are testing more routinely for Legionnaires’ disease now. Dr. Alexander Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director

