Chesterfield: Here’s your opportunity to be more involved in your student’s education

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County School Board has openings for a few School Board Advisory Committees.

Advisory Committees are one of the ways that parents, teachers and community members work together and connect with their local schools. There are four committee seats currently available:

Clover Hill District: Environmental Stewardship Advisory Committee (partial term ending June 30, 2023) Matoaca District: Special Education Advisory Committee (partial term ending June 30, 2024) Midlothian District: Gifted Education Advisory Committee (partial term ending June 30, 2023) Midlothian District: School Health Advisory Board (partial term ending June 30, 2023)

The deadline to apply is Jan. 2, 2022.

REQUIREMENTS FOR APPLICANTS: