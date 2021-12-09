Chesterfield: Here’s your opportunity to be more involved in your student’s education

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County School Board has openings for a few School Board Advisory Committees.
Advisory Committees are one of the ways that parents, teachers and community members work together and connect with their local schools. There are four committee seats currently available:
- Clover Hill District: Environmental Stewardship Advisory Committee (partial term ending June 30, 2023)
- Matoaca District: Special Education Advisory Committee (partial term ending June 30, 2024)
- Midlothian District: Gifted Education Advisory Committee (partial term ending June 30, 2023)
- Midlothian District: School Health Advisory Board (partial term ending June 30, 2023)
The deadline to apply is Jan. 2, 2022.
REQUIREMENTS FOR APPLICANTS:
- Representatives must reside in the district which they represent.
- Gifted Education Advisory Committee members: must have a child currently receiving gifted services.
- Special Education Advisory Committee members must have a child currently receiving special education services.
- Per the Va. Code’s open government requirements, meetings are generally required to be held in person. If applicants are unable to meet in person, note it in the application under “Availability for Meeting Attendance.”