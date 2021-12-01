Chesterfield high school graduations return to Siegel Center in 2022

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Schools has announced the dates of high school graduation ceremonies for 2022.

The commencement exercises will be at VCU’s Siegel Center and run from May 23-27.

Except for May 27, three schools will graduate seniors each day, with ceremonies taking place at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here’s the full graduation lineup:

Monday, May 23

Clover Hill High School, 10 a.m.

Monacan High School, 2:30 p.m.

Midlothian High School, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

James River High School, 10 a.m.

Manchester High School, 2:30 p.m.

Cosby High School, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Meadowbrook High School, 10 a.m.

L.C. Bird High School, 2:30 p.m.

Thomas Dale High School, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 27