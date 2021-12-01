Chesterfield high school graduations return to Siegel Center in 2022

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Schools has announced the dates of high school graduation ceremonies for 2022.
The commencement exercises will be at VCU’s Siegel Center and run from May 23-27.
Except for May 27, three schools will graduate seniors each day, with ceremonies taking place at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Here’s the full graduation lineup:
Monday, May 23
- Clover Hill High School, 10 a.m.
- Monacan High School, 2:30 p.m.
- Midlothian High School, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
- James River High School, 10 a.m.
- Manchester High School, 2:30 p.m.
- Cosby High School, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
- Meadowbrook High School, 10 a.m.
- L.C. Bird High School, 2:30 p.m.
- Thomas Dale High School, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 27
- Matoaca High School, 9 a.m.
- Carver Career College and Career Academy, 1:30 p.m.