CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is investing in its future as a major sports tourism destination with a new boss in charge of its sports venues and recreation. The county hired J.C. Poma as its first executive director of sports, visitation and entertainment.

Poma currently serves as the vice president of community relations for Richmond Region Tourism, where he has worked for seven years. He is also on the advisory board for the United States Sports Congress and on the board of directors for the Sportable Paralympic Sports Club.

He will begin his new position with Chesterfield on May 1.

Poma was born in Atlanta but has lived in Central Virginia for most of his life. He grew up playing football and baseball, and continues to love running, biking and playing softball.

“I got to do sports growing up, and now I get to do this for a living,” he said.

He first got to see what the Chesterfield region had to offer when he was interning at Sports Backers around 15 years ago and helped organize a mud run at Henricus Park. Since then, he has loved all of Chesterfield’s outdoor attractions, including Pocahontas State Park, Metro Richmond Zoo and the waterfront trails along the James and Appomattox rivers.

“Chesterfield has outdoor recreation unlike any other place on the East Coast,” Poma said.

While there is no shortage of things to do in the region, one of Chesterfield County’s biggest recreational focuses right now is the future of sports tourism. According to the county, during the fiscal year 2022, Chesterfield hosted 63 sports-related events at venues like River City Sportsplex and Horner Park that drew in over 250,000 attendees and generated $1.28 million in local tax revenue. These events helped to fill rooms at hotels and tables at local restaurants, as well as bring more visitors to local businesses and attractions in the county.

As Poma prepares to start his new role, he is eager to get to know local sports partners and work towards improving Chesterfield’s current sports facilities and possibly building new ones. But most of all, he wants to show residents all the opportunities that sports tourism can bring to youth and adults alike.

“Sports tourism is a win-win for all,” he said. “People come from all over to play here, and our residents get to grow up with our venues.”

Offering sports opportunities to visitors and people living in the county is especially important to Poma now that his family is getting more involved in local sports. His 3-year-old son is starting T-ball soon, and he is excited for his children to play in top-notch sports venues right here at home.

“I went all across the country to play sports growing up, and we can play right here in our own backyard,” he said.