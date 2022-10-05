CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Chesterfield will be hosting an event featuring “The Violence That Binds Us,” a theatrical performance.

The free event is being organized by the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Chesterfield County, Stacey Davenport, and will take place at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

“The Violence That Binds Us,” uses real words of domestic violence survivors to help the audience understand the experience of a victim. Following the performance, there will be a reception featuring local organizations offering services for victims in Chesterfield County.

In the fiscal year 2022, the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reportedly prosecuted over 1,000 domestic abusers, of which over 300 were repeat offenders.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tickets to the event can be reserved here.