Chesterfield home called ‘total loss’ after fire on Bermuda Triangle Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An early morning house fire left one person with minor injuries in Chesterfield on Monday.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a call around 4 a.m. for a house fire. Upon arrival, they quickly found heavy fire showing from the front door and windows in the home on Bermuda Triangle Road.

The one person inside did manage to exit the house on their own while only sustaining minor burns on his hand and was transported to the hospital.

Crews call the house a ‘total loss’ and say it took roughly 30 minutes to mark under control.

The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating but said early indications show it was accidental.