CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After over a decade out of the country, a Guatemalan citizen who was extradited back to the United States last year pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection to a 2006 homicide in Chesterfield County.

According to police, just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2006, then-31-year-old Dimas DeJesus Luna came out of his home at the South Pointe Landing Apartment Complex and began shooting at a red Ford Explorer with three people inside.

The first victim, identified as 21-year-old Herber Felipe Hernandez Sucup, died in the shooting. The driver, Eliseo Camacho, managed to drive to a nearby convenience store. He was injured but ultimately survived. The third person in the Explorer was unharmed.

Police ultimately found Camacho by following a blood trail from where the Explorer was parked at the convenience store to the nearby Falling Creek Apartments, where Camacho had gone after calling the police.

The next morning, on Sept. 14, 2006, neighbors saw Luna’s black Toyota truck not far from the crime scene. However, police were unable to find Luna and he ultimately left the country.

In 2017, Chesterfield Police reported that Luna was in Central America and was facing legal trouble in Guatemala. Luna was accused of killing Angel Amado, the mayor of the small town of Rabinal. Amada and local councilman Eldin Gomez were riding in a car headed to Guatemala City on Feb. 1, 2017, when their car was ambushed and they were killed. A Guatemalan court found Luna not guilty of the killing, but three others were convicted of the crime.

Detectives obtained indictments for Luna in 2018 and began pursuing his extradition back to the United States. However, Luna challenged the extradition, forcing officials in Chesterfield law enforcement to file documents with the U.S. Department of Justice showing probable cause to support Luna’s charges.

His extradition was ultimately completed in 2022. He returned to Chesterfield County, where he faced charges of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Luna’s trial for the 2006 shooting began on Tuesday, Feb. 7. After a three-day trial and multiple hours of jury deliberation, defense attorney Julian P. Viscidi, who served on Luna’s counsel, said it appeared likely that the trial would result in a hung jury and be declared a mistrial. Because of this possibility, prosecutors offered Luna and the defense a plea deal.

In this deal, Luna would plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter for a maximum sentence of seven years. Luna would also be required to plead guilty to unlawful wounding and unlawful shooting into an occupied vehicle and would receive an additional two five-year suspended prison terms for those offenses.

This plea deal reduced his charges from first-degree murder and also eliminated the possibility that he could face anywhere between 40 years and a life sentence in prison.

Just as the plea agreement was being finalized by the prosecution and the defense, the jury reached a verdict — timing that Viscidi said is very uncommon. Because of the unexpected jury decision, a Chesterfield judge gave the parties the option of finalizing the plea agreement or finding out the jury verdict. If the verdict was revealed, Luna would be found either guilty or innocent of the original first-degree murder charges.

Both parties agreed to stay with the original plea agreement.

While the judge did not reveal the jury verdict after reviewing and sealing it, Viscidi said that those who had spoken with the jurors informed the defense that the jury had found Luna guilty.