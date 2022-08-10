CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the second year in a row, Chesterfield County has arranged a full schedule of activities for you and your canine companions on National Dog Day.

On Friday, Aug. 26, residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to any of the six locations hosting pup-friendly events. The county will be giving away free merchandise for dogs and their owners at each location.

According to the county, there will be a “pack walk” at Midlothian Mines Park led by staff from Woodlake Animal Hospital starting at 9 a.m. Owners and their pets will also be given opportunities to take professional photos with Sparky, the Chesterfield Fire and EMS official mascot, at two different parks.

The five other locations are Goyne Park, Rockwood Park, Harry Daniel Park, Clover Hill Dog Park and Fest Biergarten. Details on all the events taking place at these locations and when to catch them can be found here.

For more information about National Dog Day in Chesterfield or to learn more about the activities at each location, visit Experiencechesterfield.com or Facebook.