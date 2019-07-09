Chesterfield hosts first ever ‘Festival de Musica’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is hosting their first-ever ‘Festival de Musica’ this weekend.

The free festival will take place on Saturday, July 13 from 1-4 p.m. at Bensley Recreation Center on 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road.

There will be live music, food and vendors.

The Latin cultural event features musical entertainment from Kadencia Orchestra and DJ Peluche.

There will be demonstrations of Bomba dancing and drumming by Semilla Cultural and even salsa dancing!

There will be a lot of food options available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, please call 804-768-7904.