CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital after her home near Lake Chesdin in Chesterfield caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire department officials at the scene say the call for a fire in the 15600 block of Devlin Drive near Corte Castle Road came in at 2:56 a.m. Crews found the first and second floors heavily damaged when they got there.

Photo: Madison Moore, 8News

Photo: Madison Moore, 8News







Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on Devlin Drive in Chesterfield. (Photo Credit- Victoria Lucas- 8News)





The fire department said the woman jumped out of a second-floor window before first responders arrived. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but it’s unknown if she was left with any other injuries.

8News crews at the scene spoke to the victim’s father-in-law, who confirmed the person to be his daughter-in-law. The man told 8News the woman’s two dogs were nowhere to be found. It is unknown if the dogs survived the fire.

According to the victim’s father-in-law, she is in the hospital, fighting to recover from the smoke inhalation of the flames and had to undergo sedation.

The fire department got the fire under control in about 40 minutes, but crews were expected to stay on the scene to investigate for a few hours. There is currently no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.