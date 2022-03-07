CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Chesterfield County displaced two adults and their dog Monday afternoon.

Crews said they saw smoke coming from the roof. and the attic of the house when they arrived. around 3:30 p.m. March 7.

According to Chesterfield Fire, the fire began on the second floor of the house and extended upwards into the attic.

The fire department said that the two adults and the dog are now being assisted with housing by friends and family.

Fire Chief Carl Chandler said the house will need renovations, and the insurance company will need to investigate the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.