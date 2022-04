CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield home is considered to be a total loss after a fire engulfs a house on Sterling Woods Lane early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene around 3 a.m. and saw flames coming from the back of the house.

The two residents and two dogs inside at the time of the blaze were able to get out safely. Red Cross has been called to help them out.

Firefighters took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.