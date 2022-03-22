CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield house fire is under investigation, after displacing four people Tuesday night.

Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire at the 5100 block of Bridgeside Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find the single-family home showing heavy fire throughout the structure.

One adult was taken to the hospital with critical burns, and one child was treated on scene for minor burns, according to Chesterfield Fire.

Chesterfield Fire said the adult and three children are being assisted by family members.

