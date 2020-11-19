Chesterfield housefire displaces family of 4

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Fire Department said a house fire that happened Wednesday evening has displaced a family of four.
Assistant Fire Chief John Boatwright said a call for the fire came in at 6:28 p.m. and first responders arrived within six minuets of the call. Firefighters got the flames under control within 30 minuets.
Boatwright said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and spread to the back of the house damaging the first and second floor. He added it appears to have been accidental.
The fire displaced a family of four, two adults and two children. Boatwright said family was helping them out and there were no injuries reported.
