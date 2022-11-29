CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was sentenced last week after police say he attacked a deputy who was trying to search him while he was incarcerated at Chesterfield County Jail.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Brady Reed of the 8000 block of Lyndale Drive had been charged with simple assault and contributing to the delinquency or abuse of a child and was being held at the jail.

On Jan. 5, a deputy was trying to search Reed, who was refusing to cooperate. Reed threw his clothes at the deputy to distract him before rushing at him. Reed then pushed the deputy into a counter and put his hands around his neck.

A deputy nearby saw the altercation and intervened, the two deputies were then able to restrain Reed and put him in handcuffs. The deputy Reed attacked had minor scratches and bruises but did not need emergency medical treatment.

Reed was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and strangling, causing wounding or injury. On Nov. 22, Reed was found guilty on both counts and sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

“Attacks on our deputies will never be tolerated which is why we have a 100% prosecution policy,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard. “Events like this are very rare at our jail but when they happen, we will always seek charges and prosecute to the fullest. Our inmates know we have a lot of rules and that there will be no tolerance for any deviation from those rules. The rules exist for them, to protect them to keep them safe, as well as our valued employees.”