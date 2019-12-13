Chesterfield inmate’s death prompts investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 39-year-old woman died two days after being sent to Chesterfield County jail for violating her probation for past drug convictions.

On Thursday, deputies and the jail’s medical staff responded to an inmate, identified as Nicole L. Daw, who was found unresponsive “in the Transit Area of the jail,” a release from Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard said.

The medical personnel began emergency procedures, including CPR, and automated external defibrillator and administered NARCAN. Chesterfield Fire and EMS arrived on scene, where the woman was pronounced dead by the hospital medical staff.

The woman was admitted into the jail on Dec. 10 after violating her probation from past convictions for possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance, officials said Friday.

A police investigation is underway.

