Chesterfield jail reports 15 new coronavirus cases — 41 in total — after mass testing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office conducted COVID-19 tests for every staff member and inmate Monday, which revealed that 15 inmates tested positive and no employees did. In total, the Sheriff’s Office said, 41 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

All staff members, including those in the courts and county jail, tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Only 15 of the more than 200 inmates tested were positive, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and all were asymptomatic.

“This is an amazing testament to the protocols and procedures we have put in place but also a testament to our staff members adherence to them. The proof is in the results that all of the precautions we have implemented,” Sheriff Karl Leonard said in a statement Wednesday.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office said the inmates who tested positive were in areas that had already had positive cases and that no new areas in the county jail reported any cases. Out of the 41 inmates who have tested positive, seven have reported mild symptoms and are being monitored.

“The cooperation during the testing by all the inmates was unprecedented and noteworthy. Now that we have all of our positive cases confined in the jail it positions us to get control of this and limit cross-contamination of COVID-19,” Leonard continued.

