Chesterfield launches first pop-up coronavirus testing location

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, VA. (WRIC) — Local health officials set up another pop-up testing site for the coronavirus, this time Chesterfield County.

Similar to the drive-thru testing site in Henrico earlier this week, patients having symptoms had to be pre-registered for it. The testing site was located at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds and consisted of several blue tents.

Patients were screened before going to the testing site, and once they got there they had their mouths swabbed. Those samples were then sent out for testing. Results should be available in about 72 hours.

A total of 151 people were tested at the site Friday and Chesterfield Health District Director Doctor Alexander Samuel is calling it a success.

“One of the nice things about this opportunity is that individuals who truly needed testing, these are individuals who are symptomatic, were able to get tested. It gives them some peace of mind.”

Chesterfield Health District employees assisted with the testing. The pop-up site was just for the one day. Samuel tells 8News he expect more of these types of sites in the future.

