CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A laundromat in Chesterfield County was evacuated Monday afternoon after a dryer caught fire.

According to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, crews responded to the laundromat, located at the intersection of Turner Road and Walmsley Boulevard, at around 3:54 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

The fire was contained to one dryer but the laundromat was evacuated as a precaution. The fire was marked under control at around 4:13 p.m. Monday.

(Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS)

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.