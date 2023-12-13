CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County School Board members discussed the future of year-round school schedules during Tuesday night’s meeting. Ultimately, they decided to keep the idea for one school and not another.

Bellwood and Falling Creek Elementary schools participated in an experiment of year-round school schedules in 2018 and 2019 respectively. School leaders hoped the initiative would help improve student performance by providing more academic opportunities.

After digging into the experiment’s effectiveness, school leaders found that students who attended year-round schools did not improve academically. Their research also found that some students were negatively impacted during their first 30 days of school. Based on these results, county leaders recommended that the two schools switch back to a traditional calendar.

During last night’s meeting, school leaders discussed challenges that the two schools ran into during the experiment, including teacher retention and stretching resources to keep the program going.

Ultimately, the county decided to keep year-round schools at Bellwood Elementary School and return to a traditional calendar at Falling Creek Elementary School.