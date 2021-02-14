Chesterfield libraries serving as warming and power locations for residents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two libraries in Chesterfield County will be open until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening to serve citizens who may have lost power as a result of Saturday’s ice storm.

The county’s Central (7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard, Chesterfield) and Courthouse Road (325 Courthouse Road, Richmond) libraries are open from 2-7 p.m. Citizens who’ve lost power can visit these locations to get out of the cold and to charge cell phones, laptops and other small electronics.

Anyone visiting the libraries need to remember to bring a mask, as face coverings are required to be worn inside.