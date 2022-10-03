CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Chesterfield public libraries will be putting on events allowing children and families the opportunity to get up close and personal with Virginia wildlife.

The demonstrations will be done in partnership with the Virginia Living Museum’s ambassador animals.

Guests will learn what makes the animals unique, discover their individual stories and learn ways to best help protect their wild habitats. The events are open to children ages five and up.

Both events will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, but at two separate library locations.

LaPrade Library: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Clover Hill Library: 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Interested parties can register for either event online here.