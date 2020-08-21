Chesterfield lifts emergency water restrictions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All emergency water restrictions put in place Sunday in Chesterfield County are now lifted.

Residents were asked to conserve water for essential use only and immediately stop irrigation after the Jahnke Road pump station was damaged. The station was damaged by last weekend’s severe flooding.

According to a press release, the county’s Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant will remain offline, repairs have been completed at the City of Richmond’s Jahnke Road pump station, which provides additional water capacity for Chesterfield customers.

“We appreciate our customers’ support in complying with emergency restrictions,” said George Hayes, Chesterfield County Utilities director. “While the water remained safe and service was not interrupted, our customers ensured that there was less stress put on our system so that we could continue to provide safe, reliable service.”

LATEST HEADLINES: