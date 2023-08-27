CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Little League is asking for help after the organization says several recent incidents of vandalism have caused thousands of dollars in damage.

According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, a group of unknown teens have vandalized equipment at its fields in the Manchester area three times in the last few weeks, doing things such as breaking into storage sheds and attempting to break into the concession stand.

Chesterfield Little League believes the members of the group live near Manchester High School and that one may have driven to the fields in a white pickup truck. In security camera footage of one of the incidents, the names “Bradley” and “Wesley” can be heard.

Chesterfield Little League said the Chesterfield County Police Department is looking into these incidents. Anyone who recognizes the suspects, who are pictured above, is asked to email Chesterfield Little League at info@playcll.com or call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.