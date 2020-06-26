Chesterfield LIVE music festival announced for May 2021

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield LIVE music festival is ready to bring the noise for the 2021 season.

The Chesterfield LIVE music festival was originally scheduled to return for its second year at the County Fairgrounds on May 9 but was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The free concert series just announced its dates for the 2021, kicking off on May 29.

The Richmond Symphony, jazz ensemble Good Shot Judy and the R&B soul band En’Novation are already scheduled to perform.

