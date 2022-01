CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that took place at the Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant on Hancock Village Street in Chesterfield.

According to Chesterfield Fire, the fire originated near the kitchen hood vent and spread to the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the restaurant will be closed for the rest of the night.