Chesterfield police looking for missing 18-year-old

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old. Relatives last saw him leaving home on Nov. 22 at midnight.

The missing teen, Andrew Zilius, left home on foot and said he was planning to look for a job on Monday.

He is described as a 5 foot 8 inches tall white male who weighs about 145 pounds. Zilius has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Zilius’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

LATEST HEADLINES: