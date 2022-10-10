CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With Election Day less than a month away and early voting underway in Virginia, Chesterfield County is looking for “dedicated, civic-minded individuals” to staff voting locations as election officers.

According to the county government, over 900 staff members are required to keep Chesterfield’s 87 voting locations running smoothly on Election Day, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year.

Election officers are required to be registered Virginia voters, to be able to lift 40 pounds with assistance and to be able to work on Election Day from 5 a.m. until all votes have been counted.

More information on the requirements and responsibilities of an election officer, as well as the link to apply, can be found here.