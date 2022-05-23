CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is in the market for new bus drivers.

The county will host a job fair for prospective candidates on Tuesday, May 31, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manchester Middle School located at 7401 Hull Street Road.

The position is full-time with benefits. New school bus drivers will be paid a starting salary of $20.21 an hour, get a $3,000 bonus and receive paid CDL training. No prior experience is required for the job.

Applicants to the position are encouraged to register online for the job fair, but it is not required. Those who wish to register for the event can do so here, or email Chesterfield Public Schools at careers@ccps.net for more details.