CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested and charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a Lowe’s in Chesterfield County less than 24 hours after the incident took place.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, an unknown man walked into the Lowe’s at 1512 Koger Center Boulevard in the Midlothian area and approached the register.

When the man was confronted by an employee, the man took out a knife before taking cash from the register and running away from the area.

At around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, Chesterfield Police announced that officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Trayvontae Beasley of Chesterfield and arrested him without incident. He has been charged with robbery and is being held that the Chesterfield County Jail.