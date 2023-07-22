CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a 56-year-old man in April in north Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, Robert T. Braithwaite of Chesterfield County was indicted for manslaughter and DUI manslaughter on Monday, July 17 in connection to a crash which took place on April 16 at the intersection of Robious Road and Woodmont Drive.

Police say at around 7:53 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 56-year-old John M. Wilson was driving a 1995 Nissan Frontier when he tried to turn left from Robious Road onto Woodmont Drive and was struck by Braithwaite, who was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata heading west on Robious Road.

Both driver were taken to local hospitals and Wilson died on April 18. Police say both drivers lived within blocks of where the crash took place. On July 21, Braithwaite was arrested and taken to the Chesterfield County Jail, where he is being held on a secured bond.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.