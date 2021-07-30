Chesterfield man charged with stealing multiple catalytic converters

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police arrested a man accused of stealing at least six catalytic converters.

Jonathan R. Harrell Jr., 33, has been charged with multiple counts of grand larceny after being arrested by police Thursday. Harrell, of Chesterfield, is being held without bond.

According to Chesterfield police Lt. Russell Granderson, Harrell has been linked to at least six thefts going back “at least two months.”

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.