Chesterfield man diagnosed with COVID fighting for his life

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man is spending his 60th birthday hooked up to a ventilator at Johnston-Willis Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

It’s not a jovial affair for the family of Kevin Beers, who spoke with 8News Monday, and said their loved one is fighting for his life. Most recently, Beers spoke out about the coronavirus on a podcast with his daughter, Sarah, mentioning that he thought the panic was overblown.

“I believe the media is hyping it up too much and I don’t believe most of what they ever say, but at the same time because of my age, I’m at a high-risk group,” Beers said on the “Civil Disagreement” podcast.

8News caught up with Sarah Beers who says her dad feels differently about the health crisis after testing positive for the infectious disease.

“He was kind of in denial and ‘oh this can’t be as bad as we think it is,'” Sarah Beers told 8News via video chat.

Sarah’s father remains on a ventilator at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond where he is in-and-out of consciousness.

“He’s awake every now and then and seems to respond,” she said. “He’s not getting worse and he might be getting better.”

One week after recording the podcast, Beers let Pastor David Whitten of West Richmond Church of Brethen hold a virtual sermon in the same space. Now the pastor has COVID-19 symptoms like shortness of breath.

“The COVID-19 has hit close to us now,” the pastor said in the sermon. “Personally, my family is now in day 3 of self -quarantine. And certainly we are mindful of our dear brother in Christ who is fighting for his life.”

While the situation remains unfortunate, the Beers family is hoping for a positive outcome for all involved. Sarah says her mother, sister, and brother-in-law are in self-isolation after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. She hopes her family’s story is a cautionary tale to others to take the ongoing health crisis more seriously.

“If we keep our distance it’s going to help save lives,” she said.

