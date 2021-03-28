78-year-old Chesterfield man found safe following missing senior alert

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man who was last seen on Sunday has been found safe following a senior alert issued by the Virginia State Police on behalf of the Chesterfield Police Department.

Authorities say 78-year-old Joseph Max Losee had been last seen around 9 a.m. on March 28, 2021, walking away from Ridgedale Parkway in Chesterfield.

There is no information on how or where Losee was located at this time.

Authorities said Losee suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.